Throwback! Kriti Sanon recalled the evening she and Sushant Singh Rajput got over wine after the failure of ‘Raabta’

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, and Jim Sarbh-starrer Raabta, which released in 2017, was an epic failure at the box office. The romantic action-thriller, which was based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers, marked the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan.

In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon revealed how she and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had cribbed over the failure of the film over a bottle of wine. The Ganapath actress shared that she tried to convince SSR to accept what had happened with Raabta.

Calling that evening session funny, where Kriti and Sushant cribbed about the dismal performance of the film, she added, "It was a funny night." The Dilwale star said that they were all sulking and depressed as they had gone through really bad reviews.

The actress shared that director Dinesh Vijan called both of them at his home as he was in a bad mood. "Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over, guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raaja-raani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different… I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this".

While the film failed to make a mark at the box office, the music album became an instant hit with songs like Ik Vaari, Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan, Raabta topping the charts. One of the biggest highlights of the film was Rajkummar Rao's cameo appearance as 324-year-old Rajput ruler Muwwaqqil Omanaqzi. The actor went through the tedious process of applying prosthetics for five to six hours every day for the look and looked completely unrecognizable

