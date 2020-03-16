Throwback! Madhuri Dixit had an epic reply about being paid more than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit is one actress who has been ruling the hearts of millions with her adaa, grace and dance moves for ages. Popularly known as the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, the Kalank actress started her career with Abodh in the year 1984 and by the ‘90s was one of the top actresses. Well, she was one of the actresses who earned more than her male co-stars.

Also Read: 'Dance With Madhuri' to have separate segment for kids

Reportedly, Madhuri earned more than Salman Khan in their 1994 hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! In a past conversation, the actress had a sassy response when asked about it.

While in conversation with Anupam Kher on The Anupam Kher Show years ago, the actor brought up the topic of Madhuri Dixit earning more than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Showing off her splendid smile before giggling, Madhuri Dixit simply replied saying, “Well, agar yeh baat chali hai toh chalne do.” Isn’t that an amazing response!

Also Read: 'The Kashmir Files' to see OTT premiere soon

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit, who used to charge around Rs 50 lakh a film, was paid around Rs. 2.7 crore for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! And it was considerably more than her lead co-actor Salman Khan.

On the work front, she was last seen on the silver screen in the 2019 multi-starrer Kalank and on the small screen as a judge on Dance Deewane.

Credit: koimoi