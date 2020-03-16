Throwback! Madhuri Dixit had an epic reply about being paid more than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Madhuri Dixit who has entertained the audience with her charm for decades, is rumoured to have been paid higher than Salman Khan
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 15:58
movie_image: 
Madhuri

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit is one actress who has been ruling the hearts of millions with her adaa, grace and dance moves for ages. Popularly known as the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, the Kalank actress started her career with Abodh in the year 1984 and by the ‘90s was one of the top actresses. Well, she was one of the actresses who earned more than her male co-stars.

Also Read: 'Dance With Madhuri' to have separate segment for kids

Reportedly, Madhuri earned more than Salman Khan in their 1994 hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! In a past conversation, the actress had a sassy response when asked about it.

While in conversation with Anupam Kher on The Anupam Kher Show years ago, the actor brought up the topic of Madhuri Dixit earning more than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Showing off her splendid smile before giggling, Madhuri Dixit simply replied saying, “Well, agar yeh baat chali hai toh chalne do.” Isn’t that an amazing response!

Also Read: 'The Kashmir Files' to see OTT premiere soon

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit, who used to charge around Rs 50 lakh a film, was paid around Rs. 2.7 crore for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! And it was considerably more than her lead co-actor Salman Khan.

On the work front, she was last seen on the silver screen in the 2019 multi-starrer Kalank and on the small screen as a judge on Dance Deewane.

Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Hum Aapkey Hain Koun Madhuri Dixit Salman Khan Anupam Kher Sooraj Barjatya Tezaab Beta Dil Toh Pagal Hai Devdas Khalnayak Ram Lakhan Saajan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 15:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi: Whoa! Rishi and Lakshmi go to Mahabaleshwar; Malishka follows them
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Sab Satrangi: What! Mannu gets shot and falls on the ground
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi is working like magic. It has managed to gain a large fan base and continues to attract...
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
MUMBAI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood Industries. We have...
INTERESTING! From revealing if she ever dated a fan to rejecting proposals, Gud Se Meetha Ishq actress Pankhuri Awasthy shares some of the craziest secrets
MUMABI: Popular TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy who was away from the small screens for quite some time is now back in...
Shocking! Dipika Kakkar reveals she is dealing with a severe health issue; read to know more
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
WOW! Rashami Desai oozes sheer elegance by donning white outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Also read...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
Latest Video