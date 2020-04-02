Throwback moment: When Salman Khan’s late nephew Abdullah Khan gave him a scooty ride on Dabangg 3 sets

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is one of the most popular Bollywood stars, lost his nephew Abdullah Khan. Abdullah breathed his last at the age of 38. He passed away on 30 March.

He was very close to Salman Khan. Salman himself shared the tragic news of his nephew Abdullah’s demise on his Instagram. The actor posted a beautiful monochrome shot of them, along with a heartwarming message for the departed soul. It is being reported that Abdullah lost his life due to severe lung infection.

Now, a couple of pictures of Abdullah giving Salman Khan a scooty ride on the sets of Dabangg 3 have emerged online and they are all things precious. The snaps see Abdullah riding the two-wheeler, whereas Salman Khan, in his Chulbul Pandey avatar, was seated behind. Abdullah was a regular at all the Khan-daan parties and functions. Soon after Abdullah’s death, it was reported that Salman Khan is extremely upset as he couldn’t attend his last rites due to the countrywide Coronavirus lockdown.

Take a look at the picture here: