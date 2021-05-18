This throwback picture of actress Kiara Advani is getting all the love from the fans

MUMBAI: The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani won the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting skills over the time. Ever since her debut with the movie Fugly , she proved her versatility and showed her potential.

Later the actress was loved in the movie MS Dhoni the untold story, and she went on to show her magic with the movies like Lust Stories, Good Newwz, Kabir Singh and others.

The fans all over shower their love towards the actress and keep on sharing the post of her and today we have come across this amazing throwback picture of the actress where she is looking as cute as ever.

Have a look

In this then and now picture the actress is looking very cute, and this picture is getting all the love from the fans across social media. Also we really cannot take our eyes off from this bright smile and cute face.

What are your views on this picture of the actress Kiara Advani ? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actress Kiara Advani was last seen in the movie Indoo Ki Jawani which was a theatrical release post first lockdown in 2020, and the actress will be next seen in the movies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Mr. Lele, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

