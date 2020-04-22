This throwback picture of Ananya Panday at her family brunch is family goals

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who debuted last year with Student of the Year 2, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.

Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The actress in a very small span of time has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to have more of her in movies.

She is very active on social media and also frequently interacts with fans on her Instagram handle.

Fans on social media have now shared an amazing throwback picture of the actress where she was seen having brunch with her cousins and family.

Have a look below.

In these pictures, Ananya is having a great time at brunch with her family.

Seen with her are Rysa Panday, Ahaan Panday, and Alanna Panday.

Ahaan and Alanna are also very strong internet celebrities and have a great fan following.

Seeing the entire Panday family in one frame shows the bond this family shares and gives us major family goals.

They are all at their homes, practicing self-isolation and social distancing just like us.

Other than this, Ananya has been playing games with her celebrity friends on social media and making the most of the quarantine by getting makeup and hair tips from her BFF Shanaya Kapoor.

Well, share your views on these pictures in the comment section below.

On the work front, Ananya will soon be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, and an action flick titled Fighter with Vijay Devarakonda.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.