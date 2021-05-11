This throwback picture of Vicky Kaushal with Shahrukh Khan on the sets of Asoka is getting viral

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood actor is Vicky Kaushal the actor who started his journey as an assistant director with the movie Gangs of Wasseypur and later stepped into the acting world with the movie Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and was shot to Fame after movie Masan, the actor indeed was love for his versatile acting and immense contribution towards acting industry.

How can we forget his movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Lust stories, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and few others, science all over never fails to show the love to watch the actor and keep sharing the post of him. Today we have come across an amazing throwback picture of the actor Vicky Kaushal along with superstar Shahrukh Khan from the set of Ashoka.

Have a look

This throwback picture of the actor Vicky Kaushal is really a rare one, the actor looks unrecognizable in this picture standing beside Shahrukh Khan in his character dress of Asoka.

Well what are your views on this throwback picture of the actor do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actor was last seen in both part one The Haunted ship, and has some amazing line up of movies like Sardar Udham Singh, The Great Indian Family, and Mr Lele.

