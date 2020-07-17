Throwback Picture: When Deepika Padukone picked starring alongside Ranveer Singh over Vin Diesel

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone made a transition to Hollywood in 2017 and sent the Internet into an overdrive with the announcement of film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Starring Vin Diesel, Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev among others, the film may have not impressed critics but won the audiences. However, much before Xander Cage materialised, did you know that Deepika was actually slated to star in 2015's film Fast and Furious 7. Yes, you heard that right.

So, what exactly was the reason? Turns out, the actress passed the opportunity to star in the action thriller and instead opted to work with her now husband Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Deepika had reportedly auditioned for the role that eventually went to Nathalie Emmanuel.

In a prior interview with The Quint, Deepika had said, "I had actually auditioned for Furious 7, and they really liked me and wanted me to be a part of the film but then Ram Leela happened over here and I didn’t have the dates for Furious 7. However, when xXx was announced which is again produced by Vin Diesel, I got on board."

Elaborating on missing out on being part of a popular franchise, the actress had said, "I don’t regret it. I had to work out things for Ram-Leela here, I couldn’t have left the process mid way, I had given my commitment here first. Looking at the way the film (Ram-Leela) has got response, I feel good as my hard work has paid off." Fast and Furious 7 was actor Paul Walker's last film before he passed away in a tragic accident.

On the other hand, we are thankful Deepika did Ramleela, because that was where love between Deepika and Ranveer first bloomed.

