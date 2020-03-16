Throwback! Priyanka Chopra once revealed that she was heartbroken to see Vidya Balan receiving Best Actress award, details inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra once asserted that she was quite upset about losing the Best Actress Award to Vidya Balan who won the award for her character in Kahaani.

During her appearance on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 4 – Deepika Padukone, the Baywatch actress opened up about her performance in Barfi and how she felt when she lost, winning a ‘Best Actress’ Award for it. For those who don’t know, the actress lost the prestigious Filmfare award to Vidya Balan for her performance in Kahaani.

On Koffee With Karan Season 4, while chatting with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar recalled seeing Priyanka making a little prayer when he was announcing the nominees for Best actress on stage. The host however added that once Vidya Balan’s name as the winner was announced, her demeanour changed completely. Answering him, the Bajira Mastani actress said she was hurt.

“And when I got there…you know, you hear. So, I found out, and I remember calling him and saying ‘I am not winning it. Why should I stay?’ And my father said, ‘Because you are a good sportsman. Stay, and clap for someone else. It’s fine.’ So, I decided that I would do that. And yes, it did hurt me. That year, specifically, it did.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has a full plate. The actress – who recently wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series Citadel, will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Credit: Koimoi