Throwback! Priyanka Chopra once revealed that she was heartbroken to see Vidya Balan receiving Best Actress award, details inside

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Throwback! Priyanka Chopra once revealed that she was heartbroken to see Vidya Balan receiving Best Actress award, details insid

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra once asserted that she was quite upset about losing the Best Actress Award to Vidya Balan who won the award for her character in Kahaani.

During her appearance on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 4 – Deepika Padukone, the Baywatch actress opened up about her performance in Barfi and how she felt when she lost, winning a ‘Best Actress’ Award for it. For those who don’t know, the actress lost the prestigious Filmfare award to Vidya Balan for her performance in Kahaani.

Also Read:

REALLY! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planning for another child? Here is what you have to know

On Koffee With Karan Season 4, while chatting with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar recalled seeing Priyanka making a little prayer when he was announcing the nominees for Best actress on stage. The host however added that once Vidya Balan’s name as the winner was announced, her demeanour changed completely. Answering him, the Bajira Mastani actress said she was hurt.

“And when I got there…you know, you hear. So, I found out, and I remember calling him and saying ‘I am not winning it. Why should I stay?’ And my father said, ‘Because you are a good sportsman. Stay, and clap for someone else. It’s fine.’ So, I decided that I would do that. And yes, it did hurt me. That year, specifically, it did.”

Also Read:

Surprising! Mrunal Thakur auditioned for Priyanka Chopra starrer THIS Hollywood film, Read to know more

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has a full plate. The actress – who recently wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series Citadel, will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Priyanka Chopra Vidya Balan Kahaani Barfi Jee Le Zara Bajirao Mastani Karan Johar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 13:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Sid accepts to be the father of Prachi’s child, wants a life with her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Evil! Akshara visits the Goenka house; Mahima gets her chance to oust Akshara?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama to give a tough fight to Ankush and Barkha, Vanraj to support Anupama
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the...
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
MUMBAI:  From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon...
Why Shekhar, Archana can't stop laughing on 'India's Laughter Champion'
MUMBAI: Rajkot comedian Jay Chhaniyara will be seen in 'India's Laughter Champion', talking about Gujarati people and...
CONGRATULATIONS! Pranali Rathod is the INSTAGRAM queen of the week
MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans with her...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Latest Video