Throwback! Radhika Apte recalls an incident when a Telugu star tried tickling her feet without her consent, deets inside

MUMBAI: A few years back Radhika Apte made a shocking revelation about working in the south Indian film industry, stressing an incident where a popular Telugu actor tickled her feet without her consent.

Narrating a personal experience, Radhika Apte said, “My first day in the Telugu film. There is a scene where I am lying (down), because I am unwell. There are a lot of people; everything is set. And the (male) actor walks in – and we’ve been rehearsing – he walks in… I don’t even know him, and he starts tickling my feet!”

Elaborating on what happened, she said, “He was a big actor… I was told he is powerful. But [the person] who I am, I got up and I snapped at him in front of everybody – the whole crew, the junior artists, everybody. And I looked at him and said, “don’t ever, ever do that to me.” I was so angry, I told him “ever!”. He was so shocked, because he didn’t expect that. But he never touched me again.”

Radhika was last seen in the sci-fi show, OK Computer which kicked off in the year 2021. She has a number of movies scheduled for 2022 including much-anticipated remakes like Vikram Vedha and Forensic. Fans are extremely excited to have her back on the big screen and OTT as it has been a while since her last appearance.

