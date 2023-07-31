Throwback! Raj Kundra reveals about partying with Shamita Shetty after wife Shilpa Shetty falls asleep, netizens react

MUMBAI: Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, was detained last year on allegations of producing a pornographic film. He then had to deal with the public's hatred. Raj Kundra left the media after that and was spotted wearing masks everywhere.

Raj Kundra discussed partying with his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty after his wife Shilpa Shetty slept off in an old video that recently surfaced, which led to it becoming extremely viral.

An old Raj Kundra video is currently trending online and is from The Kapil Sharma Show. The video premiered in 2016. With his wife Shilpa Shetty and sister-in-law Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra arrived for the program.

Raj Kundra claimed on this episode that he had benefited from marrying Shilpa Shetty. He claimed that Shilpa used to go to bed at nine o'clock and would call her sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty if she wanted to go out and party.

In the video, Raj Kundra can be seen saying he has benefited greatly, as his wife Shilpa Shetty was very homely when she got married, she avoids stepping out at night and goes to bed after 9:00 p.m.

So occasionally, when he wants to party, he used to call his sister-in-law and ask her and Shamita never refused. He said when he has to go out, his sister-in-law Shamita comes to mind and when he has to be at home and reading books, his wife Shilpa comes to mind. He says he enjoys a dual benefit. And that's why he is not really pushing for her (Shamita) to get married.

Now, reacting to the video, internet users are currently making fun of Raj Kundra. One Person wrote, 'That's why today you have to walk everywhere wearing a mask and unable to reveal your face', while the other user wrote, "After this episode, he no longer is able to show his face, and he is wandering all around wearing a mask."

Simultaneously, Raj Kundra is receiving criticism from a large number of people. Let us remind you that Shilpa Shetty, who was a co-owner of the cricket team Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), got engaged to Raj Kundra in February 2009. The union took place on November 22, 2009.

Credits - Bollywood Life