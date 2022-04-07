Throwback! Ranbir Kapoor once confessed he wanted to leave Saawariya in the midway and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor who will be next seen in Shamshera made his Bollywood debut with Saawariya. His beginning in Saawariya though was not as favourable as the fortunes he's reaping today, but it looks like all the hard work has paid off, and much of it, in the words of Ranbir Kapoor himself, has to do with how his very first Director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, shaped him.

Also Read:

Wow! Have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planned for Babymoon? Scroll down to know more

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a hard task-master, who'd make him kneel down on set while he beat him, and after a point, it got so heavy and he felt so tortured that he had even decided to quit Saawariya after 10 to 11 months of shooting the film. Ranbir recalled telling himself he couldn't do it any longer and it was getting to him. The star revealed that he's too sensitive and emotional a person and Bhansali got to know that and kept poking at it.

Also Read:

Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor to grace the finale of the show to promote his upcoming movie

Ranbir Kapoor confessed that the experience became so overbearing that according to him. He went on to add though that all his performances he does in cinema come from that experience he had with the Director as he was a true teacher in that sense and taught him everything in terms of acting and emotions and all the stuff that goes with them on screen. Shamshera is the actor's next movie.

Credit: BollywoodLife