Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle

MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured love story is as old as time in Bollywood. While the Queen actress never misses an opportunity to take digs at him, alleged ex-boyfriend, Hrithik never reacts to anything related to her.

Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Krrish actor apparently got upset with Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Salman Khan after they chose Kangana’s side after her viral ‘silly ex’ remark.

In 2016, Hrithik filed a complaint against Kangana for mentally harassing him and the actress was served with a notice soon after. Their altercation began in 2013 when the alleged couple was filming their film ‘Krrish 3’, and during one of her interviews, she called Roshan her ‘silly ex’, which for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the actor who sent her a notice over it.

In an interview with PTI back then, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was very thick with her female friends and everyone supported her and were concerned about her. Nobody questioned her. Some names that Kangana revealed were Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Vidya Balan. She further revealed that a lot of men responded as well.

Post her statement went viral, the reports suggested that Hrithik Roshan was allegedly upset with Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan for choosing Kangana Ranaut’s side in the legal battle.

In fact, his cold war with Salman led to him not sharing the stage with Daisy Shah during the IIFA ceremony, if the reports are to be believed.

