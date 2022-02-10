Throwback! Rishi Kapoor once expressed displeasure for Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Famous for stirring conversations, one episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ where the two Bollywood beauties, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, fired blatant shots at an alleged ex, Ranbir Kapoor, and broke all hell loose, but however, this did not go well with the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

While Deepika and Sonam must have had loads of fun together on Karan Johar's chat show, Rishi Kapoor wasn't pleased with the two actresses taking digs at his son on a public platform. When he was asked about this particular segment, Kapoor was visibly upset and advised the two divas to focus on their careers.

"Well to put things in the right perspective, all I can say is that with both the girls it is a case of sour grapes. I have known Sonam’s father Anil for years. All I will say to the girls is: instead of doing all this concentrate on your careers,” Rishi Kapoor expressed his displeasure in an interview.

“They are there on the show because they are their father`s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down,” he added.

