Throwback! Saba Ali Khan shares a pic with Amrita Singh from the archives to wish the latter on her birthday, See Insta post

MUMBAI: It is the Betaab actress’ birthday today and the social media is filled with wishes. But the one wish that has caught our attention is that coming from Saba. She has shared a throwback picture of the two with a sweet note.

Also Read: Lovely! Saif Ali Khan and his elder kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan win over netizens’ hearts; find out the reason

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba Pataudi shared two pictures of her with Amrita Singh in a collage. In the first picture, we can see a very young Saba standing beside Amrita who looks stunning in a white suit. In the next picture, we can see Amrita dressed in red smiling for the camera as she puts her hand around Saba’s shoulder.

Sharing these pictures, Saba wrote, “Memory…! I was 16..or just a little older, You were mad, crazy, insane and simply wonderful. Thank you for having my back! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

Also Read: Did You Know? Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her brother Vijay acted as CHILD ACTORS in Saaheb starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh!

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh may have been divorced for a long time now but the bond that they created with their families is still strong. We are talking about the bond that Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi shares with the actress even today and her birthday wish for Amrita is proof of it.

Meanwhile, talking about Amrita Singh, she has been away from the silver screen for some time now. But she often features on her daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram posts. The mother-daughter duo often can be seen going places.

Credit: Pinkvilla