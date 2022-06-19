Throwback! Sacred Games fame Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a shocking revelation, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Apart from his impressive rags to riches journey in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shocked everyone when he talked about his relationships, flings and one-night stands in his controversial biography, An Ordinary Life: A memoir. His revelation of having a one-night stand with a waitress in New York had grabbed everyone's attention.

"Those years between 2006 and 2010 were pretty incredible too. I was at a cafe once with my friend in New York City’s Soho area. The stunning waitress kept staring at me. ‘Boss, you’re all set!’ My friend chuckled. I was not used to such attention, especially from the female kind. ‘You? You are an actor?’ she asked a rhetorical question. ‘Yes!’ I replied. ‘Which film of mine did you see? Gangs of Wasseypur?’ She squinted, trying to remember, ‘No, no,’ she said."

"‘Another film!’ After a few moments, she responded: ‘Lunchbox!’ We got talking and let’s just say what happens in New York stays in New York, at least in my case.

Recently the Gangs of Wasseypur actor has bagged the lead role of the upcoming US indie film 'Laxman Lopez'. The film is a Christmas-themed movie to be directed by Mexico's Roberto Girault, director of local hits including 2017's 'La Leyenda Del Diamante', 2015's 'Los Arboles Mueren de Pie' and 'El Estudiante' from 2009, according to the reports.

Credit: BollywoodLife