Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan agreed for an ad shoot for only 6 lakhs, here's the shocking reason for it

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are top-notch actors who have repeatedly proved their mettle through path-breaking performances. Their stardom is not only limited to doing movies but also hosting several shows, appearing in multiple brands.
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are top-notch actors who have repeatedly proved their mettle through path-breaking performances. Their stardom is not only limited to doing movies but also hosting several shows, appearing in multiple brands. 

Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar told the media, 'He was looking for an actor for an ad video. Someone told him about Shah Rukh Khan and the actor quoted the ad fee of Rs 25 lakhs. However, Shah Rukh Khan was contacted for the same ad and was ready for the deal only for Rs 6 lakhs. 

The reason behind the difference in this ad fee is due to Shah Rukh Khan had to buy a house and for this, he was running out of money. For this reason, despite being such a big star, Shah Rukh Khan was ready to take up Rs 6 lakhs. Prahlad said that he then went on to cast Mahima Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rai for the ad.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has made history in Bollywood with two back-to-back blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. He is now all geared up for his upcoming film Dunki, which is scheduled to release in theatres in Christmas this year.  

The makers recently unveiled the first look. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Aamir Khan will next be producing Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. The upcoming project will be headlined by Sunny Deol and was officially announced on October 3. The film will talk about in the pivotal year of 1947 when India gained independence and was partitioned into two countries just before the Britishers left. 

Announcing the same, Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan Productions issued a joint statement. "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings. a," the statement read.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

