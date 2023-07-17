Throwback! Sushmita Sen's witty reply on being compared with Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai impressed the fans, check it out

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made history by becoming the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994 and was crowned Femina Miss India the same year. She brought immense pride and recognition to the country.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made history by becoming the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994 and was crowned Femina Miss India the same year. She brought immense pride and recognition to the country. 

Also read - Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack; shares, “I am ready for some life again”

Apart from this, she also appeared in commercially successful films like Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? to name a few.

Now an old video is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the actress was seen answering an awkward question posed by a journalist at a press conference. The reporter asked her about her thoughts on not achieving as much as Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, who were crowned Miss Universe after her. 

Sushmita Sen humbly replied that no one has achieved success the way Priyanka Chopra has and she has made everyone very, very proud. As the reporter nudges for more, she replies, “Mere baad Lara Dutta aayi hai Miss Universe bann kar. Uske baad unfortunately mili nhi hai par milegi, bilkul milegi Kyun ki hamara waqt aagaya hai.” 

As the video goes viral on Reddit, many hailed the actress for her classy reply. A user wrote, “She’s so classy & sexy. What a fine woman!” while another user commented, “Very classy, dignified, sharp and down to earth woman. Grace personified.”

Also read - Fantastic! Sushmita Sen resumes work after her heart surgery to dub for Taali, poses for paparazzi

A third user wrote, “My god. Such a diva in her looks and a total sweet badass when it comes to women and the nation. We need more Sush every now and then!” Another user commented, “She is so eloquent.”

