THROWBACK! The Time when Katrina Kaif opened up about her Bond with Salman Khan; called him a ‘Friend For Life’

Katrina Kaif has been one of the leading actresses in Bollywood for a long time now and has had many successful films in her kitty. Her bond with Salman Khan was always the hot topic back when and they have many successful films together and are getting together for Tiger 3.

There was a time when they were considered to be dating and news always circulated around the two’s romantic relationship. However, back in 2019, when Katrina was on stage with her Bang Bang and ZNMD co-star Hrithik Roshan, Katrina opened up about how good of a friend Salman was to her.

She called Salman to be a ‘friend for life’ and revealed that he has always had her back and he was an unfailing and intuitive support to her over the years. She added about their bond that, “There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, an with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there.”

Katrina had reiterated about how Salman is always so trustworthy and reliable and they have an intuitive connection.

Credits: Koimoi