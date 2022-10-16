Throwback! The time when mom Hema Malini supported Esha Deol over the ‘Slap’ incident with Amrita Rao during ‘Pyare Mohan’

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a place where a lot of drama entails, on and off-camera and a lot of the times on set, fights happen between the cast and crew of the films due to creative differences or preferences of shooting schedules.

Many times co-stars get into altercations and one such time was when actresses Esha Deol and Amrita Rao got in an intense argument where Esha ended up slapping Amrita. According to a throwback clip, mother Hema Malini spoke in support of her daughter.

Esha had alleged that Amrita had abused her in front of the director and crew of Pyaare Mohan and she had to protect her self respect and dignity and in the heat of the moment Esha slapped her. She didn’t regret her actions. According to Esha, Amrita even apologized for her actions.

In the clip, Esha and Hema Malini talked about the incident and Hema Malini seemed to be of the opinion that if someone doesn’t understand something through words then one has to use other means to make them understand.

Credits: The Indian Express