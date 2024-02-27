Throwback to the time when Pankaj Udhas shared his concern about the future of ghazals in cinema

Pankaj Udhas' name is synonymous with ghazals. The Padma Shri recipient and playback singer breathed his last at 72 on Monday. His family said the singer died after a prolonged illness. In an interview with Hindustan Times in October 2021, Pankaj Udhas lamented the state of ghazals in pop culture today.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 01:12
movie_image: 
PANKAJ UDHAS

MUMBAI : Pankaj Udhas' name is synonymous with ghazals. The Padma Shri recipient and playback singer breathed his last at 72 on Monday. His family said the singer died after a prolonged illness.

Also read - RIP! Pankaj Udhas dies at 73 after prolonged illness

In an interview with Hindustan Times in October 2021, Pankaj Udhas lamented the state of ghazals in pop culture today. “I think cinema has played a major part in popularising ghazals. What has happened today is that the entire filmmaking has changed. Cinema is no more about fantasy; it’s very realistic and practical. So, most filmmakers don’t find a space for imaginative poetry or slow-paced numbers like ghazals. Most of the songs used in films these days are either dance tracks or background numbers,” he said.

Pankaj lauded Anand Tiwari's 2020 musical show Bandish Bandits, which streamed on Prime Video India, and starred Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, and Naseeruddin Shah. Based on Indian classical music, the fiction show has been renewed for another season.

“I feel that OTT is a huge platform that comes up with original ideas. So, ghazals have a tremendous scope there. There can definitely be a series or film based on ghazals and I am sure it will do well. In fact, it would be great to have a musical reality show dedicated solely to ghazals on OTT,” said Pankaj.

Also read - RIP! Pankaj Udhas dies at 73 after prolonged illness 

Pankaj Udhas was born in Jetpur in Gujarat on May 17, 1951. He was the youngest of three brothers. His parents are Keshubhai Udhas and Jituben Udhas. His eldest brother Manhar Udhas used to sing in Bollywood movies and his second brother Nirmal Udhas is also a well-known ghazal singer. Apart from ghazals, he was also known for his works in movies. His first solo ghazal album Aahat in 1980 gave him much recognition. Later, he went on to record several hits such as Mukarar in 1981, Tarrannum in 1982, Mehfil in 1983 and many others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

Pankaj Udhas Bandish Bandits primer video OTT digital Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 01:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback to the time when Pankaj Udhas shared his concern about the future of ghazals in cinema
MUMBAI : Pankaj Udhas' name is synonymous with ghazals. The Padma Shri recipient and playback singer breathed his last...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kuldeep hell bent on killing Vaani
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi appreciated for her beauty and pairing with Ishaan
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Yashwant Rao feels ashamed of Savi
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Trending News Today: Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan's movie update to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 update- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI : There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Completes 30 Years: Suchitra Suggests Aryan Khan for a Remake
MUMBAI : Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, the beloved film that captured hearts with its endearing storyline and memorable...
Recent Stories
PANKAJ UDHAS
Throwback to the time when Pankaj Udhas shared his concern about the future of ghazals in cinema
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Trending News Today: Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan's movie update to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 update- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Aryan Khan
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Completes 30 Years: Suchitra Suggests Aryan Khan for a Remake
Diljit
Diljit Dosanjh shares a BTS video with the team of Crew!
Ranveer Singh
DON 3: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to undergo martial arts training
Ranveer Singh
From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Yami Gautam Dhar-Aditya Dhar, here are 4 couples who are expecting a child this year
Alia Bhatt
From Urvashi Rautela to Priyanka Chopra & Alia Bhatt: Meet India's highest-paid actresses who are ruling hearts