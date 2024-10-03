Throwback to the time when Salman Khan kicked Shah Rukh Khan for being annoyed about THIS habit of his

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the BFFs in Tinsel Town, they reconciled after a huge fight back in 2000, and ever since they have been inseparable and their bond has been intact. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship is unbreakable, no matter what their bond was in the past but today things are different.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the BFFs in Tinsel Town, they reconciled after a huge fight back in 2000, and ever since they have been inseparable and their bond has been intact. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship is unbreakable, no matter what their bond was in the past but today things are different. 

This old video the Tiger and Pathaan star shows that they have come a long way and will continue to be the brothers for life. Salman Khan in this video reveals how once he had to kick Shah Rukh Khan off the bed because of his unbearable snoring voice. Yes, can beat that?

Salman says that how they both were shooting for Karan Arjun where they had some friends visiting them on the sets and due to a shortage of space, they made them sleep in their room, SRK slept early and his snoring voice made them laugh out their lungs out. But after a while, the snoring voice started irritating them and they couldn't sleep. Salman adds that he had to kick Shah Rukh down and make him wake up from the bed. Shah Rukh Khan who was sitting along with SK, said that he couldn't have done this earlier. They both start laughing. Indeed such friendship is rare.

Recently in one of his live sessions on social media, Shah Rukh Khan called Salman his brother and revealed how they are each other's support." Shah Rukh Khan and Salman will be seen together in Tiger Vs Pathaan.

