Throwback Thursday! When Abhhishek Bachchan embarrassed Aishwarya Rai at the red carpet event

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is always a soft target of trolls on Social media. The actor is often criticized for not being able to live up to his father’s name to have a beautiful wife like Ash. While Abhishek maintains his cool in the face of adversity, his enraged outburst was captured on video while he was getting photographed with Aishwarya at the Sarbjit premiere.

It so happened, Aishwarya along with Abhishek and in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan walked on the red carpet together for the premiere. While Amitabh and Jaya walked ahead after clicking a few pictures, Aishwarya brought Abhishek to the center to get click together

Abhishek looked visibly upset when the shutterbugs called Aishwarya’s name and asked her to pose alone for the pictures. However, she managed to keep a smiling face for the photographers and walked away.

Soon after the incident, many people speculated that their marriage had hit a rough patch or Abhishek is jealous of Aishwarya Rai’s comeback film. However, that was not the case.

BollywoodLife had then quoted the source saying, There is no problem between Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage. Abhishek wanted to give all the limelight to Aishwarya Rai as it was her film. Their family was present there to support her and stand by her. That is why he left the stage to her.”

