Throwback! Times when Akshay Kumar became vocal about his relationship with Raveena Tandon

MUMBAI: Back in the day, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s relationship was the talk of the town. The ex-couple dated for three years before parting ways and in an interview later, Raveena opened up that the actor promised to marry her but didn’t.

It all started on the sets of Rajiv Rai’s film ‘Mohra’ in 1994 and their romance rumours went crazy viral in the media industry. The duo was spotted together on different occasions after their film was released. Reportedly, after Akshay proposed to Raveena for marriage and after that, the actress stopped signing movies and wanted to be a housewife.

Soon after, Raveena Tandon confirmed the news of her engagement with Akshay Kumar and revealed that it was an intimate affair and they got engaged in a temple in the presence of the actor’s family who flew from Delhi and Raveena’s family.

After their engagement rumours went viral, soon their breakup rumours started doing the rounds in the media. Later Akshay confirmed calling off the engagement and said, “It was only an engagement which broke up later. But excuse me, we were not married at all.”

In fact, Khiladi Kumar revealed that even after breaking up, the two maintained a cordial work relationship and said, “In fact, I’ve been shooting for a long time with Raveena even after we broke up.”

Credit: koimoi