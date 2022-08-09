Throwback! Times when Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan regretted of replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Rani Mukherjee in THIS popular film

MUMBAI : Time and again we have seen many actors and actresses getting replaced in films. The same happened with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The superstar duo today share a great friendship but there was a time when both were at the loggerheads when SRK had gotten her replaced with Rani Mukerji in a film.

Reportedly, due to internal discussion, the Swadesh actor Aish replaced Chalte Chalte with Rani Mukerji and had called it a good decision as a producer.

After the release of the film, Shah Rukh Khan opened up and said, “Saddening the fact that Aishwarya was a very close friend we have done some really marvelous films and I genuinely mean that. She will be one of my favourite co-actresses. We have some really nice work, Josh Mohabbatein, and Devdas, and have enjoyed working together. Firstly, it is very saddening for something to reach this level and I feel very sorry about it.”

However, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked about the same, she said she was hurt and doesn’t have an answer to that. “If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other.”

Credit: Koimoi



