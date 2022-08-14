Throwback! Times when Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor denied addressing Janhvi Kapoor as his sister

Arjun Kapoor who is currently promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 19:15
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor is currently on the promotional spree of his upcoming Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns opposite Tara Sutaria. The Ki & Ka actor has been grabbing the headlines for quite some time in connection with his personal life. If reports are to be believed then Arjun Kapoor didn't acknowledge Janhvi Kapoor as his sister during the initial days and had made extremely evident the same.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor says Tara Sutaria and he share a 'natural chemistry'

There was a time when Arjun was vocal about his not-so-cordial relationship with late actor Sridevi. He always considered her his father Boney Kapoor's second wife and not more than that. And had once said that there is no relationship with half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi.

During the death of Sridevi, it was tough for Arjun to be the jig brother for Janhvi and Khushi, but he stood for them and today their bond is like never before. Janhvi Kapoor is very thankful for having Arjun bhaiya in life. Arjun too admits that today things are changed, and they are one family and try to be happy together despite all their odds.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: Wow! Arjun Kapoor reveals that Malaika Arora brought stability to his life; Sonam Kapoor was miffed that she didn’t know he was dating her

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor are the happiest siblings and they too never thought they would see this day ever. For the last two years, Arjun Kapoor has been celebrating Rakhi with all his 3 sisters and we only wish their bond gets stronger each day.

