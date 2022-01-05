Throwback! Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at a wedding even for 100 Million Dollars, and here is the reason

MUMBAI: Late singer Lata Mangeshkar was a music legend. Not just in India, she was popular across the globe for her melodious voice. Throughout her career, Lata Mangeshkar performed on various stages and occasions. However, not many people know that the late singer was once even offered to perform at a wedding as well. Not just this, but she was offered a whopping amount for the same. However, she refused.

Also Read: “Just like there is only one Lata Mangeshkar, there is only one Remo D’Souza,” mentions Asha Bhosle on the sets of DID L’il Masters

Recently, Asha Bhosale revealed how the makers wanted her and Lata didi to sing at a wedding. However, Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at the event and told the organiser that she would not sing even if she is offered Rs 10 crore dollars.

“Someone invited us for a wedding. They had tickets worth a million dollars or pounds. They said they wanted Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Didi asked me ‘will you sing at a wedding?’ I said I won’t and she then told the rep, ‘We will not sing even if you offer 10 crore dollars, because we do not sing at weddings’. That person was very disappointed," Asha Bhosle was quoted saying.

Also Read: Dance India Dance Little Masters: Kya Baat Hai! Asha Bhosle reveals that she is a huge fan of Remo D'Souza, shakes a leg with the ace choreographer on the show

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the morning of February 6 this year. She was 92. Her last rites were held on the evening of the same day. Several celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had paid their last respect to the singer.

Credit: News 18