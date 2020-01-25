This throwback video of Big B will surprise you!

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is the original angry young man of Bollywood. But there is a goofy side to him too. The veteran actor is quite fun-loving man in real life.

We stumbled upon an old video of Amitabh Bachchan, which serves as a classic blast from the past. The video is a compilation of many behind-the-scene snippets that give us a glimpse of a very different side of Big B.

The video begins with Big B giving an autograph to kids on the sets of his film Toofan. Jokingly, Amitabh Bachchan states that he will give an autograph only if the kids promise to go and watch his film on the big screen. Not the pirated version. We later see Big B asking the stunt man to stay hanging from the tree even after the director calls cut. He states that he will take care of his family and even his newborn child. Then there are a series of videos from the sets of many films. The video also shows him learning music from Anu Malik as he prepares himself to croon a song.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE