This throwback video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina KAif proves he is a true gentleman!

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating since some time now. Both Vicky and Katrina are often snapped arriving at events together and leave fans gaga with their paparazzi-clicked pictures. As this Bollywood duo gets all the love from fans, a throwback video of Vicky Kaushal waiting for Katrina Kaif to finish speaking at an award event is the most adorable thing on the internet today. Vicky proves he is a true gentleman with this chivalrous act.(via spotboye)

On Instagram, a video shared by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fan page account features a lovely moment of the duo. In the video, the Raazi actor is snapped standing at one side while Katrina gives her byte to the reporters outside an award show event. The video sees Katrina Kaif dressed to impress in a red shimmery outfit, answering the questions made at her by the reporters and giving a byte. It is then that Vicky Kaushal arrives at the event.

As soon as the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor arrives, he stands in one corner. When a representative urges Kaushal to move forward and speak with the reporters and share what he has to say, the actor said, “Let her finish.” Vicky Kaushal waiting patiently for Katrina Kaif to finish speaking is next-level adorable. With this humble act, Vicky Kaushal proves he is a true gentleman, as he let Katrina finish, and made sure he did not interrupt her in any way.

