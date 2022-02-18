Throwback! When Anushka Sharma stopped Ranveer Singh from making nasty remarks, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of Bollywood who made his debut with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. A few years back, the actor appeared as a guest on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan alongside actress Anushka Sharma and a comment made by him left the internet quite shocked, to say the least.

In a throwback video from the year 2011, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma can be seen interacting with Karan Johar in the third season of his talk show. In a part of the video, Ranveer can be seen looking at Anushka, who was sitting right next to him, before saying, “Hey, you want your a** pinched? I’m right here.”

Anushka Sharma was so stunned at Ranveer’s words that she directly looked at Karan Johar in disbelief. Karan, who was just as surprised with the comment, continued to laugh without interrupting his guests.

Anushka reacted by hitting Ranveer Singh on his arm several times but decided to not take the topic further. She told him, “Don’t talk to me like that”, making it clear that she does not approve of it. Here’s a look at the video.

