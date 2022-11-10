Throwback! To when a fan kept calling out for Amitabh Bachchan while he was in a coma state

MUMBAI: The 1970s was one of those times when fans would go crazy for Amitabh Bachchan, with some writing him love letters worldwide. They would even travel all the way to Mumbai just to take a look at the star. But his most extreme fan experience has to be when one of his fans was in a coma but kept murmuring his name. The star was interviewed about the same in 1980. Read on to see his reaction.

A fan of Big B was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after she had a severe fall. The girl fell into a coma after the fall, and while she was unconscious, she kept muttering ‘Anthony’, a character Big B played in Manmohan Desai’s, Amar Akbar Anthony. When she slowly regained consciousness, her muttering continued. The doctor eventually realised that she was thinking of Big B all this time and contacted the star.

The girl refused to eat until the Deewaar star fed her himself so Amitabh was called to the hospital. This incident shocked the star as he had not foreseen that his films would have this kind of effect on the audience. Bachchan shared in the interview, “That incident really shook me.”

Another incident we get to hear about happens in 1980. The story talks about a German boy who was devastated after he saw Sholay; he thought that just like his on-screen character Jai, Bachchan too, had died. The boy was flown all the way to India just to see that he was alive and well.

Big B has been through many highs and lows in his career, but he has always prevailed over the gruelling phases. In the current season of KBC, it’s an ongoing joke that each contestant on the hot seat shed bitter tears as they sit before the star. Big B seems to continuously spread his aura, which affects his worldwide fan base, even now.

