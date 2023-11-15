Throwback! When Juhi Chawla claimed to be responsible for Karisma Kapoor's stardom

Juhi Chawla turned 56 on Monday. In a 2014 interview with Rediff, Juhi said she is 'amazed to see most of her contemporaries are still around'. The actor also recalled her 'foolish decisions', adding she rejected Raja Hindustani, which went on to 'become a blockbuster.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Juhi

MUMBAI: Juhi Chawla turned 56 on Monday. In a 2014 interview with Rediff, Juhi said she is 'amazed to see most of her contemporaries are still around'. 

The actor also recalled her 'foolish decisions', adding she rejected Raja Hindustani, which went on to 'become a blockbuster'. The Aamir Khan-starrer featured Karisma Kapoor opposite him. Juhi further said she was responsible for Karisma’s stardom.

Also read - Throwback! When Karisma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor called her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur 'a third class man'

When asked if she had regrets about not working with Madhuri Dixit in a project before their 2014 film Gulaab Gang, Juhi had said, "The only time I got a chance to work with her (Madhuri Dixit) was in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Back then I didn’t want to play the second lead to Madhuri. At that time I was a little bubble-headed (laughs). You make foolish decisions. I rejected Raja Hindustani and Judaai (1997 film starring Sridevi in lead role) also. All these films went on to become blockbusters. I am responsible for Karisma Kapoor’s stardom (Raja Hindustani was a pivotal role in her career)."

In the same interview, Juhi was asked about calling Madhuri her rival in the 1990s and what their equation was like back then. Juhi had then said, "Not only Madhuri, but Karisma (Kapoor), Manisha (Koirala), Raveena (Tandon) – we were all rivals. The rivalry remained for some years. We used to meet only on occasions like some film sets or functions. We would just exchange pleasantries and wouldn’t talk beyond that. We all worked in solo heroine films. Very rarely have I done films with two heroines. There were constant comparisons."

Dharmesh Darshan’s Raja Hindustani hit theatres in 1996 and went on to do very well at the box office. What worked for the movie was the chemistry of the lead pair, Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor; their on-screen kiss became one of the talking points of the film. 

Raja Hindustani songs such as Poocho Zara Poocho, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, Pardesi Pardesi and Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge sung by Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, among others, remain popular.

Juhi Chawla had reportedly turned down the lead role in Raja Hindustani after she was compared to Madhuri Dixit by filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan. In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Dharmesh offered more insight about what had happened at the time.

He said that he tried convincing Juhi for the film by saying that Raja Hindustani is a different beast, something in the vein of a Hum Aapke Hai Koun. 

Also read - Throwback! When Karisma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor called her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur 'a third class man'

At this point, Dharmesh said, "She (Juhi) turned to me and said, ‘But you’re not Sooraj Barjatya (Hum Aapke Hai Koun director).' Something came on to me, I have a big ego, and I said, ‘You’re not Madhuri Dixit.' On that little thing, she said no to the film."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


    
 

Juhi Chawla Raja Hindustani Karisma Kapoor Govinda Madhuri Dixit Salman Khan Aamir Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
MUMBAI: Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working...
Really! Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about choreographing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, says, “I just want to be a fly on the wall…”
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan...
Throwback! When Juhi Chawla claimed to be responsible for Karisma Kapoor's stardom
MUMBAI: Juhi Chawla turned 56 on Monday. In a 2014 interview with Rediff, Juhi said she is 'amazed to see most of her...
Must read! Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh reveals how frustrated he was when there was no way to reach out to Sushant Singh Rajput
MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s unexpected death deeply shocked many Bollywood celebrities. Among them was his Kai...
Woah! The actress never went to school, started modelling at the age of 14 and is considered one of the top actresses in Bollywood, guess who
MUMBAI: While there are some Bollywood actors who left their high-paying jobs to pursue acting, there are also some...
Must read! Vidya Balan praises South industry, calls them 'far more disciplined'
MUMBAI: Actor Vidya Balan, who has worked across film industries in India, said that she feels the South Indian...
Recent Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
Vaibhavi Merchant
Really! Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about choreographing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, says, “I just want to be a fly on the wall…”
Amit
Must read! Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh reveals how frustrated he was when there was no way to reach out to Sushant Singh Rajput
Katrina
Woah! The actress never went to school, started modelling at the age of 14 and is considered one of the top actresses in Bollywood, guess who
Vidya
Must read! Vidya Balan praises South industry, calls them 'far more disciplined'
Priyanka
Woah! Priyanka Chopra's mother reveals how the actress stayed 'sober and dedicated' after her nose surgery