Throwback! When Kajol and Karan Johar’s friendship SOARED because of THIS reason

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Karan Johar, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan set major friendship goals.

In fact, they were called the Bollywood’s golden trio and people spoke about their friendship and bond. Karan and Kajol were childhood friends and Shah Rukh Khan entered the industry as a newbie. Together they gave many mega hits including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, among others. However, Kajol and Karan’s friendship soared in the year 2016.

For the uninitiated, it happened during the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. Both the films clashed at the box office. When Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed at the box office, the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) claimed in a tweet that he had received Rs 25 lakh from Karan to praise his film and trash Ajay’s film. The Golmaal actor then reshared the tweet. Later, Karan claimed that Ajay called him up and yelled at him. However, what hurt him the most was when Kajol retweeted her husband’s tweet and wrote ‘shocked’.

In fact, Karan mentioned about the same and thrashed the star couple in his biography, An Unsuitable Boy which released in the year 2017. Opening up his heart about the matter and how emotionally he was broken and hurt with Kajol’s reaction to the issue, he simply said that the actress killed every bit of emotion he had for her for 25 years. He added that he feels nothing for her as she has done the most humiliating thing for a person who loved her deeply.

However, the two childhood friends could not stay angry for long with each other. Things took a good turn after the birth of Karan’s twins – Yash and Roohi and matter slowly started to thaw between them. The first visible sign was Kajol liking the picture of Karan’s kids on Instagram. Later, Ajay and Kajol appeared as the celebrity guests on Karan’s Koffee With Karan Season 6.

