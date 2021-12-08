Throwback! When Nushrratt Bharuchha spoke about her mental condition on the failure of ‘Akaash Vaani’

MUMBAI: Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Nushrratt Bharuccha reunited with Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and, Luv Ranjan for ‘Akaash Vaani’ in 2013 which turned out to be a box office flop. Recently in a tete-a-tete with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, Nushrratt recalled how she was heartbroken with the failure of Akaash Vaani.

Calling ‘Akaash Vaani’ a film close to her heart, the ‘Chhori’ actress said that its failure affected her badly and she 'just crashed'. The actress said that the film didn't last in the theatres for even a week and was pulled out prematurely due to poor response from the audience.

She further said that she didn't even talk to her family for a month while prepping for the movie. Nushrratt had essayed the role of a domestic violence survivor in the film.

Nushrratt recalled bursting into tears at producer Kumar Mangat Pathak's office and said, "It didn't work at all. I remember I went to Kumar Ji’s office and I cried. We were all sitting there and discussing ki picture nahi chali (that the film did not work), it's okay, itna nuksaan (these are the losses suffered), etc," adding that while Kumar took the failure on the chin, she just broke down.

Credit: Filmi Beat