A throwback to when Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor had cold war with each other

MUMBAI: Two of Bollywood's most loved actresses Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra had made a strong mark in acting industry with their work in different projects. Over the time, we have seen both the actresses in different shades in their respective movies and garnering lot of love from the fan all over.

As we all know Shahid Kapoor after breaking up with Kareena Kapoor was dating Priyanka Chopra and there were news of cold war between both the actresses so here are few savage replies given by both the actresses to each other.

Priyanka had won a National Award for Fashion but Kareena had made or statement at that her movie Heroine was much better than Fashion! She had even stated that she did not care for a National Award, she commented – “I don’t want the National Award… I seriously don’t need any such thing. I would only want the audience to go and watch the film once and that will be more than enough for me. Once everybody should see the movie and say it is a good watch.”

On this actress Priyanka Chopra replied “Well I guess, if you don’t have one (National Award) then, it’s just sour grapes, you know. What do I say?

Kareena had also taken a jibe at Priyanka’s accent – “I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from.”

Priyanka had then shot back at this comment with her own snarky answer – “I got it from the same place her boyfriend (Kareena was dating Saif Ali Khan back then) got it from.”

