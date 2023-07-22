Throwback! When Rekha spoke about getting married to a woman, “Why Not?”

Rekha is one of the most iconic actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. Many years ago, when Rekha had come on Simi Garewal’s show, the actress had spoken up about getting married to a woman.
Rekha

MUMBAI:  Rekha is one of the most iconic actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. She started her career as a child artist in Telugu movies and made her Hindi film debut as a lead with the movie Sawan Bhadon. In the 70s and 80s, she starred in many successful films like Ghar, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Mr. Natwarlal, Khubsoorat, Umrao Jaan, Silsila, Khoon Bhari Maang, and others.  

Well, apart from her movies, Rekha always made it to the headlines for her personal life. She was married to businessman Mukesh Aggarwal and there were even rumours that she was married to actor Vinod Mehra as well. The veteran actress has also been in news for being in a relationship with one of her co-stars she worked with in many films.

Many years ago, when Rekha had come on Simi Garewal’s show, the actress had spoken up about getting married to a woman. When Simi asked Rekha, “Are you planning to get married again?” Rekha questioned Simi, “With a man?” To which Simi replied, “Well, not a woman obviously.” To this the Khoon Bhari Maang actress said, “Why not?”

During the same show, Simi said, “If a woman is secure, it’s really the man who has given her the feeling of security.” So, Rekha replied and stated, “Not necessarily! It’s got nothing to do with the man.”

Well, we nowadays praise actresses for being upfront, but Rekha was surely someone who was way ahead of her time. She was never shy to speak about her personal life and made statements that surely grabbed everyone’s attention.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 18:31

