Throwback! When Salman Khan defended Shah Rukh Khan on Bigg Boss amid their on-going feud

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan emerged a fan-favourite moment that resulted in thunderous cheers from the audience who understood that their camaraderie extends beyond the silver screen.

However, this was only possible after the two patched up following a feud that lasted years. The two had a fallout that reportedly originated at a party in 2008.

Recently, an old clip from Bigg Boss Season 6 (2012-13) resurfaced on the internet, showing Salman Khan vigorously defending SRK during their ongoing feud.

On the show, Salman engaged in a heated argument with contestant, casting director Imam Siddique, after Imam claimed credit for casting SRK in successful ad films.

Coming to Shah Rukh’s defence, Salman blasted Imam and said, “Have you made Shah Rukh Khan? You are sitting in the Bigg Boss house, don’t drop these names. God has made Shah Rukh Khan. Fans have made Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s hard work and dedication have made Shah Rukh Khan.”

Following their fallout in 2008, Salman and Shah Rukh remained distant for several years until they reconciled at an iftar party in 2013. Since their reconciliation, the two stars have been strong supporters of each other, openly promoting each other’s films on social media.

In fact, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, faced legal troubles and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a drug-related incident on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship, Salman Khan was seen visiting SRK’s residence, Mannat, to offer support. Salman also gave a shoutout to SRK’s film Jawan before its release.

