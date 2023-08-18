Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan said Sunny Deol is his favourite hero

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol’s feud has been in the news for the past many years. It started after the release of Darr in which both the actors played the leads, and while Sunny was the hero, SRK, who played the antagonist, stole the show. Apparently, Sunny wasn’t happy with the film as he felt that it glorified the villain.

Now, recently SRK praised Gadar 2 and Sunny in an interview also revealed that after watching the film Shah Rukh Khan called him. This proves that now there are no issues between them, and they have moved on.

However, it looks like maybe the issues between them were solved many years ago. Let’s go back to 2003. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chalte Chalte was released in 2003 and the actor played the owner of a transport company.

In one of the scenes, he was seen driving a truck, and when he comes out of the truck he is singing the track Main Uthe Dil Chhod Aaya from Sunny Deol’s film Gadar. Not just that, he also tells one of the characters in the film, ‘Sunny Deol apna favourite hero hai’.

So, if there was an issue between them back then, why would SRK use the song in his film and even have a dialogue like that?

Well, whatever the issue was, it’s good to see that the stars are letting the bygones be bygones and are moving forward.

Gadar 2 has become a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has till now collected more than Rs. 465 crore.

