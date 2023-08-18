Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan said Sunny Deol is his favourite hero

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol’s feud has been in the news for the past many years. However, now all is well between them.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol’s feud has been in the news for the past many years. It started after the release of Darr in which both the actors played the leads, and while Sunny was the hero, SRK, who played the antagonist, stole the show. Apparently, Sunny wasn’t happy with the film as he felt that it glorified the villain.

Now, recently SRK praised Gadar 2 and Sunny in an interview also revealed that after watching the film Shah Rukh Khan called him. This proves that now there are no issues between them, and they have moved on.

Also Read:Audience Perspective! It’s good to see Sunny Deol accepting his age

However, it looks like maybe the issues between them were solved many years ago. Let’s go back to 2003. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chalte Chalte was released in 2003 and the actor played the owner of a transport company.

In one of the scenes, he was seen driving a truck, and when he comes out of the truck he is singing the track Main Uthe Dil Chhod Aaya from Sunny Deol’s film Gadar. Not just that, he also tells one of the characters in the film, ‘Sunny Deol apna favourite hero hai’.

So, if there was an issue between them back then, why would SRK use the song in his film and even have a dialogue like that?

Well, whatever the issue was, it’s good to see that the stars are letting the bygones be bygones and are moving forward.

Gadar 2 has become a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has till now collected more than Rs. 465 crore.

Also Read:Must read! Sunny Deol comments on his feud with Shah Rukh Khan, read to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Shah Rukh Khan Sunny Deol Darr Juhi Chawla Chalte Chalte Rani Mukerji Gadar Gadar 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan said Sunny Deol is his favourite hero
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol’s feud has been in the news for the past many years. It started after the release...
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and love to Chennai people and the team of Jawan
MUMBAI: Learn from the Tamil film industry, i am assuming all of them who have spoken in Tamil infront of you have only...
Heartwarming! Shiv Thakare’s humourous birthday wish for best buddy and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is a must read
MUMBAI: The well-known rapper MC Stan caught everyone’s attention when he won Bigg Boss 16 trophy. He quickly gained...
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par introduced the term dyslexia to the Indian audiences. The film showcased...
Exclusive! Vanshaj actor Gireesh Sahdev on working with Puneet Issar, "He does not throw around his seniority and does not compromise in his work."
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! “Me going to work every day keeps me motivated and that is my on-going mantra” - Sana Amin Sheikh
MUMBAI: Actress Sana Amin Sheikh has been winning the heart of the fans with her beautiful characters over the time....
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan said Sunny Deol is his favourite hero
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rukh
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and love to Chennai people and the team of Jawan
Sunny Deol
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
Vaibhav
Exclusive! Vaibhav Tatwawadi on starring in a Commando film, “I will be more than happy to be a part of it”
Avani Modi
Sexy! Here are times actress Avani Modi raised temperature with her hot looks
Controversy
Yaariyan 2: Controversy! A police complaint filed against Divya Khosla Kumar’s film for hurting religious emotions
Ayushmann
Dream Girl 2: Humorous! Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja desires to celebrate this Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhi to Bollywood’s Jawan aka Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Chunky Pandey