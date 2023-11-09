Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Said Ali Khan after losing National Award to him

Since Jawan is released, it makes sense to revisit the one film on which nearly everyone is agreed upon -- that this was the one where superstar Shah Rukh Khan excelled in. Yes, we are talking about Swades.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 03:45
movie_image: 
SHAH RUKH KHAN

MUMBAI: Since Jawan is released, it makes sense to revisit the one film on which nearly everyone is agreed upon -- that this was the one where superstar Shah Rukh Khan excelled in. Yes, we are talking about Swades.

Also read - Wow! These dazzling pictures of Nayanthara with girl gang during the screening of Jawan is pure goals, take a look

The 2004 release helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker still stands as a glorious entry in both the actor and director's filmography. 

The NRI return Khan as Mohan, the NASA scientist, was natural and nuanced in his approach to play the rooted guy who re-discovers his beginnings once he returns to India to take back the mother-figure of his life, Kaveri amma, to the US.

Here, we saw SRK like we had never seen him before, especially after he gained his unique stardom. Shedding that burden to play to the galleries, Shah Rukh wore Swades' Mohan like second skin almost. He was ably accompanied by the supporting cast, including his female lead star, Gayatri Joshi, in her debut performance.

And despite winning both box office and critical applause at the time, Shah Rukh did not get a National Award for what is arguably his career-best act. 

After the recent winners of the National Award were announced, an old clip, where SRK is taking a light dig at Saif Ali Khan for winning the prestigious award has been going viral. In the same year, Saif had instead won the National Film Award for Hum Tum.

While speaking with director Kunal Kohli, the actor is heard saying in the clip, “I like your films. I think Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice. I have a story of Hum Tumâ€æ This actor won the National Award when I think I should have got it, but that’s another story."

After the video was shared by a Reddit user, various users chimed in to support SRK's sarcastic dig at Hum Tum. One person wrote, "People forget how even awards at Oscars work. Many actors are snubbed for movies that they actually deserve the award for and get an award for a performance which, even though, is good is not their best. I'll look at National Awards in a similar way. Did Saif deserve it for Hum Tum? No. Has he given some great performances since the 2000s for which his name should be associated as a National Award recipient? Absolutely yes."

Another person commented, "Of course he should have won over Saif in Hum Tum." Yet another wrote, "I mean, where is the lie?"

Also read - Wow! These dazzling pictures of Nayanthara with girl gang during the screening of Jawan is pure goals, take a look

On the work front, SRK's Jawan hit the big screen on Thursday, September 7. The film has been garnering mostly rave reviews. A massive return at the ticket counter is expected.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India Today 

JAWAN Ashutosh Gowariker Shah Rukh Khan Swades Mohan Kunal Kohli Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 03:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran actor Saira Banu, who recently made her Instagram debut, often shares anecdotes and throwback pictures...
Must Read! “I wanted Abhishek Malhan to win, but I am happy that Elvish won the show” – Manisha Rani
MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Exclusive! “I might audition for the role of Trisha whenever they plan to introduce her character and will meet Rajveer Singh soon" - Celesti Bairagey
MUMBAI: Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following.She is known...
Must Read! “I was hurt when Falaq and Jiya body shamed me while I was working out, Manisha spoke so much ill about me, whereas I took her like my sister, it was very hurtful" : Bebika Dhurve
MUMBAI: The show has finally come to an end and she has emerged as the third runner-up of the show, creating a niche...
OMG! “Too many misunderstandings have happened between the two”, Himanshi Parashar aka Sahiba of Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about the on-going track and the fights with Seerat
MUMBAI: 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show has a great ensemble cast...
What! Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after the shoot of song Tip Tip Barsa Pani with Akshay Kumar wrapped up
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was at the very top of her game in the 90’s with films like Mohra, Andaaz Apna Apna, Dilwale and...
Recent Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Raveena
What! Raveena Tandon had to take tetanus injections after the shoot of song Tip Tip Barsa Pani with Akshay Kumar wrapped up
Aaliyah
Wow! Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi reveals details about Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's home studio
SUNNY DEOL
Woah! Sunny Deol feels shy when asked about hugging Amrita Singh, this is what he has to say
Sangay
Jawan: WOW! Bhutanese Actor Sangay Tsheltrim praises Shah Rukh Khan and thanked him for accepting the role; says ‘for his age, he is very good with it’
Vicky Kaushal
Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s respond to his family pressurising him and Katrina Kaif for ‘good news’; Says ‘Koi bhi nahi’