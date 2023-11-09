Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Said Ali Khan after losing National Award to him

MUMBAI: Since Jawan is released, it makes sense to revisit the one film on which nearly everyone is agreed upon -- that this was the one where superstar Shah Rukh Khan excelled in. Yes, we are talking about Swades.

Also read - Wow! These dazzling pictures of Nayanthara with girl gang during the screening of Jawan is pure goals, take a look

The 2004 release helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker still stands as a glorious entry in both the actor and director's filmography.

The NRI return Khan as Mohan, the NASA scientist, was natural and nuanced in his approach to play the rooted guy who re-discovers his beginnings once he returns to India to take back the mother-figure of his life, Kaveri amma, to the US.

Here, we saw SRK like we had never seen him before, especially after he gained his unique stardom. Shedding that burden to play to the galleries, Shah Rukh wore Swades' Mohan like second skin almost. He was ably accompanied by the supporting cast, including his female lead star, Gayatri Joshi, in her debut performance.

And despite winning both box office and critical applause at the time, Shah Rukh did not get a National Award for what is arguably his career-best act.

After the recent winners of the National Award were announced, an old clip, where SRK is taking a light dig at Saif Ali Khan for winning the prestigious award has been going viral. In the same year, Saif had instead won the National Film Award for Hum Tum.

While speaking with director Kunal Kohli, the actor is heard saying in the clip, “I like your films. I think Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice. I have a story of Hum Tumâ€æ This actor won the National Award when I think I should have got it, but that’s another story."

After the video was shared by a Reddit user, various users chimed in to support SRK's sarcastic dig at Hum Tum. One person wrote, "People forget how even awards at Oscars work. Many actors are snubbed for movies that they actually deserve the award for and get an award for a performance which, even though, is good is not their best. I'll look at National Awards in a similar way. Did Saif deserve it for Hum Tum? No. Has he given some great performances since the 2000s for which his name should be associated as a National Award recipient? Absolutely yes."

Another person commented, "Of course he should have won over Saif in Hum Tum." Yet another wrote, "I mean, where is the lie?"

Also read - Wow! These dazzling pictures of Nayanthara with girl gang during the screening of Jawan is pure goals, take a look

On the work front, SRK's Jawan hit the big screen on Thursday, September 7. The film has been garnering mostly rave reviews. A massive return at the ticket counter is expected.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India Today