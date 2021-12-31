Throwback! When Shilpa Shetty ended up in a huge mess after Richard Gere kissed her on stage

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty made her acting debut with Abbas Mastan’s hit film Baazigar in 1993. Since then, she has featured in films like Dhadkan, Indian, Rishtey, Phir Milenge, Life in a… Metro, and Apne.

The actress has made headlines multiple times, even for the wrong reasons. She once landed in trouble after Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her.

Back in 2007, Shilpa and Richard sent the media into a tizzy after pictures from an AIDS awareness event became the talk of the town. It was a star-studded event and several paparazzi were present.

The Hollywood actor in an impromptu manner held Shilpa's hand while she was speaking and kissed it. He did not stop there but went on to embrace Shilpa, bent her back in an exaggerated kind of dance hold, and kissed her on the cheek. The unexpected move took her by surprise and shaken. This resulted in an awkward pose.

This made headlines and invited the wrath of angry political workers. They slammed both for dishonouring Indian culture. Many also pointed out how Shilpa did not resist the act. As per a report, the Baazigar actress said “Richard does not understand Hindi. All he knows is that Bollywood is all about song and dance. So, he decided to give a dance pose with me to entertain the crowd.”

The kiss row became a controversy in no time. Richard had to face backlash from all corners. Days later, he issued an apology.

Credits: Koimoi



