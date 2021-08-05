THROWBACK! When SRK had told Aamir that he wouldn't be able to work with Kajol because she was a bad actress

MUMBAI: Bollywood industry has many gossips. Every day is a new gossip, where the news can go viral at any time which can portray wrong meaning too. Bollywood celebs have to be very cautious while they speak anything about anyone. When it comes to speaking about the best jodis in Bollywood, the main name which has to pop out is Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's. The duo shares a great bond on-screen. Their fans love to see them both together on the big screen. The two have always managed to create magic and redefined love with their electrifying chemistry. Srk and Kajol have married different individuals but they have been good friends with each other over the past few decades. But many might not know that Shah Rukh Khan wasn't really fond of Kajol when he had worked with her for the first time

Kajol apparently didn't leave a good impression on Shah Rukh Khan while they were working together in the initial stages while shooting Baazigar. So when Aamir Khan had expressed his wish to work with Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan gave his point of view to 3 Idiots actor that he won't be able to work with Kajol because she has no focus. His statements had raised many questions.

"When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir Khan asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying that she is very bad and has no focus. You will not be able to work with her. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, I don't know what it is but she is magical on screen," confessed SRK.

Later, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop showering praises on Kajol and appreciated her. "My daughter (Suhana) wants to become an actress and I would want her to learn that. I hope I learn that from Kajol. I can't explain but she is something else on screen," SRK had said.

Kajol also talks about SRK and her friendship story. Revealing the story behind it, Kajol had said, "I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends.”

Both of them were last spotted together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale which failed to work wonders at the box office, but their personally loved it.

Credits- Bollywood life

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar