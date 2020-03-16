Throwback! This is why Genhraiyaan actress Ananya Panday once said she doesn't deserve to be on Karan Johar's talk show; details inside

Ananya Panday, who is the daughter of Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey, has wowed the audience with her amazing screen presence. The Genhraiyaan actress enjoys a huge fan following.
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who is the daughter of Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey, has wowed the audience with her amazing screen presence. She has been part of several films and is currently garnering attention for her performance in Genhraiyaan. In the film, the actress plays the role of Tia. She indeed left everyone impressed with her performance in the film. The film saw her alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

The young actress made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Student of the Year 2'. In the film, she shared screen space with talents such as Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Written by Arshad Sayed and directed by Punit Malhotra, the teen romantic drama film created a lot of noise back then. To promote the 2019 film, 'Student of the Year 2' stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria graced Karan Johar's show. The promo of the same was out and it saw Ananya saying she does not deserve to be on the show.

In the video, KJo states that a section of society might question Ananya's presence on the show. To that Ananya quickly replied that she agrees with that section of the people who would question her appearance on the show. Ananya added that she has done nothing yet and she doesn't deserve to be on the show.

Talking about 'Student of the Year 2', it also saw Aditya Seal and Harsh Beniwal in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Karan Johar, Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions, with Fox Star Studios serving as distributor and co-producer. Coming back to Ananya Panday, post this film, she went on to work in projects like Pati Patni Aur Who, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan.

CREDIT:  TIMES OF INDIA

