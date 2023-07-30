Throwback! Yogita Bihani opens up about her experience working with Salman Khan on the show 'Dus Ka Dum'

Yogita Bihani, who created a buzz with Salman Khan's 'Dus Ka Dum' promo, opens up about her experience of working with superstar Salman Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 10:15
Yogita Bihani

MUMBAI: Yogita Bihani grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in The Kerala Story, but not many would know that she was a part of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha which was released last year.

Also read - Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”

Vikram Vedha failed to make a mark at the box office, but everyone was eagerly waiting for its OTT release. The movie after eight months of its theatrical release started streaming on Jio Cinema in the month of June. 

Also read - Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”

"Though I have been trying my luck in acting for some time, scoring such big opportunities in a month has put me on cloud nine. Working with Salman has been the best experience of my life till date, which every actor wishes for at least once in their career," Yogita said in a statement.

Are you excited for Yogita Bihani's upcoming projects? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - ABP 

About Author

