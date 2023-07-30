Throwback! Yogita Bihani opens up about her experience working with Salman Khan on the show 'Dus Ka Dum'

MUMBAI: Yogita Bihani grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in The Kerala Story, but not many would know that she was a part of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha which was released last year.

Vikram Vedha failed to make a mark at the box office, but everyone was eagerly waiting for its OTT release. The movie after eight months of its theatrical release started streaming on Jio Cinema in the month of June.

Yogita Bihani, who created a buzz with Salman Khan's 'Dus Ka Dum' promo, opens up about her experience of working with superstar Salman Khan.

"Though I have been trying my luck in acting for some time, scoring such big opportunities in a month has put me on cloud nine. Working with Salman has been the best experience of my life till date, which every actor wishes for at least once in their career," Yogita said in a statement.

