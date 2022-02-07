Thumbs Up! Fans APPLAUD Vijay Raaz for his outstanding performance as a Trans Woman in Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ film's trailer was immensely praised not only by netizens but also the film critics, and the most interesting was actor Vijay Raaz's casting as trans-woman which grabbed netizens' attention.

A user wrote, "While everyone has praised @aliaabhatt for #GangubaiKathiawadi, another actor that needs appreciation is #VijayRaaz. His appearance was so chilling, it gave me goosebumps." While praising the talented actor, another user wrote, "#VijayRaaz in #GangubaiKathiawadi will be a treat to watch. #SanjayLeelaBhansali has chosen the RIGHT PERSON for the role.... @aliaa08 looks great but Vijay Raaz will definitely steal the show."

"Let's take a moment to appreciate Vijay Raj. What an actor, every role he does, he just nailed it. One of the finest actors but yet to get the name that he deserves. And every single actor in this movie has done a tremendous job. Sure, sure, a must watch movie," wrote one more user.

While some felt that Raaz nailed the role of a trans woman, others felt that the makers should have approached a real trans woman to play the character rather than casting him.

Expressing their displeasure over his casting in Gangubai Kathiawadi, a user wrote, "Can Bollywood stop casting cis/straight people as transsexual characters, please? It's 2022 already and I am pretty sure that there is enough talent in this country where an actual transsexual can portray a transsexual character."

