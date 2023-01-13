Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive

MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra has left a strong mark with her performances in TV shows and even on OTT. The actress has made her Bollywood debut with the film Lakadbaggha which has hit the big screens today.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ridhi and spoke to her about Lakadbaggha, TV actresses being typecast in Bollywood films, and more…

How excited or nervous are you for your Bollywood debut?

I am very excited and I am also very relieved that it is coming out. When I do something I do it as a work, I don’t think what will happen after, and that’s the producer’s headache. So, I am just very happy and excited, the way it’s being received and all the hard work that the whole team is putting into it.

You must have been offered many films earlier, so what made you say yes to Lakadbaggha as your debut movie?

No, I haven’t been offered many Bollywood films earlier. I have been offered parts in really good movies, so I always saw that as an encouragement throughout my journey that these people are considering me for such important parts which went to some great actors. I was happy to be a part of Lakadbaggha from the start when Anshuman (Jha) spoke to me about the concept they had about animals. So, there was no reason for me to say no. I have been around for a while, so I can’t really now say this is my debut. Somewhere along the line, I just started wanting to be a part of great teams and people who are making great stuff.

A lot of TV actresses have spoken that casting directors tell them they can’t get lead roles, and they are either typecast in sister’s or bhabhi’s roles. Did you face any such thing during your journey?

I don’t face all this. If you want to give me a role lower than me, I am so bored that I am out. If something is boring and dull, I don’t remember you. So, that’s my take on all this. I know there’s typecast and I know why it is there. There’s a certain kind of work television expects which is very limited. But, I have not chosen that, I don’t choose to acknowledge it because I am not limited to what you say about me. So, if someone has said that you have done TV and you should do (such roles), I have gone. I have left the room. I find it very dull when people typecast anybody. I have met really amazing people; I meet people who don’t care about where you come from and what you have done. I am doing big films, they don't care where I have come from, and they know very well where I come from.

After Lakadbaggha, Ridhi will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

