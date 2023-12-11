Tiger 3 review! Action sequences and few surprises are the only driving factor of this Spy Universe thriller

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 movie which is the fifth installment in the yrf spy Universe has finally hit the big screen, the movie which is directed by Maneesh Sharma who has earlier directed Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan also has Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role.

Ever since thetrailer was out, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie and there are many videos which are floating all over the internet were the fans are trying to the decode the spy Universe theory. The movie has released on the occasion of Diwali and here is the complete review of the Movie.

The premise of the deals with a very personal mission of Tiger which later turns out to be a very deadly and dangerous one, how this mission is the biggest challenge of the life of Tiger and how his family is involved is something shown in the movie with bits of surprises and many twists.

The screenplay of the movie is strictly average there are many long sequences which falls flat miserably also direction given by Maneesh Sharma is very very average. The locations covered are beautiful and are the high points also the action is at a great scale

Talking about the performances no doubt Salman Khan is as usual in his persona and Swag as the tiger on screen, unfortunately the actor does not have anything new to offer, on the other hand you will get to see Katrina Kaif performing some great actions as glimpse was shown in the trailer, and she has done a good job. On the other hand Emraan Hashmi is looking deadly and he was the scene stealer whenever he was appearing on the screen. Supporting cast like Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra Ranvir Shorey had done decent job.

Talking about a positive point of the movie it has to be the scale and the level at what the movie has been shot, also the action scenes are the saviour of the movie, action sequences are high point of the movie. For all the Salman Khan fans to watch him as tiger on big screen is a treat and for them it will be a high point, on the other hand the special appearance of Shahrukh Khan as Pathaan is the complete take away of the movie superstar Shahrukh Khan steals show with his great action, and we won't be wrong been saying that this scene is the usp of the movie. The BGM of the movie is the soul of the movie and definitely lift your mood.

Having said all these positive point the movie has more of negative points. We have seen a scale that has been set with the spy Universe movies like War and Pathaan but unfortunately the magic is missing in Tiger 3. The romantic song between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif does not spark, because the chemistry was not at all seen this time between Tiger and Zoya. The screenplay of the movie is stretched and looked dull also it falls flat many at times because of which your attention level can go down. Emraan Hashmi is the main villain of the movie but unfortunately he should have been presented in a special way but the villain was not at all deadly in actions just a a look is nit important. Another major let down of the movie is the BGM in the scene where Pathan and Tiger fighting the Enemies, the BGM in that particular scene is very weak it does not lift your mood and give you good bombs. There are many scenes in the movie which looks force ful and long and making the movie flat which is a major let down.

Over all the movie Tiger 3 survive only on great action sequences and on few surprise elements, unfortunately if we compare Tiger 3 with any other spy Universe movies the magic is missing.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 2.5/ 5 for Tiger 3.

If we have seen the movie, do share your reviews in the comment section below.

