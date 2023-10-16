Tiger 3 trailer! Avinash is back as Tiger and this time it is personal

MUMBAI: The Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is indeed one of the big releases of the Year. It is the fifth movie in the YRF spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger zinda hai, War and Pathaan. This upcoming action thriller, which has been the talk of the town for quite sometime and this movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

From quite a long time we have seen many BTS pictures that were floating all over the internet of Tiger 3 and since then, there is an excitement among the fans. After the teaser, today the trailer of the movie Tiger 3 is out and definitely it has all the elements which are required for a high octane big spectacle action entertainer.

The trailer begins with a conflict in the life of Tiger which is played by Salman Khan who is out to save his family, his wife Zoya and his child. We can see the voice over given by Emraan Hashmi who has lost everything in his life and is blaming Tiger for his loss. This time it is not the Raw mission but this time it is personal and Tiger has to do anything and everything to save his family.

The trailer has definitely hit the perfect chord for all the fans of Tiger and the spy universe. We have seen our favorite Tiger fighting for his Nation, but this time he will fight for his family which is backed by a lot of emotion. Also the level of the action is very high and it is beyond expectation and we can see our favorite Salman Khan performing some great stunts and doing some great action in the trailer itself. Once again, we are going to see the sizzling chemistry of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as Tiger and Zoya on the big screen, glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer. Well there are many reports which are saying that even Shahrukh Khan will be playing an extended cameo as Pathaan in the movie. Well it will be great to see Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan together once again on screen after Pathaan. Also, one of the most exciting parts of the movie is how the movie is internally connected with the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

Well having said all these points, definitely the trailer of Tiger 3 has all the elements that are required for a complete mass masala entertainer, and we are really looking forward to seeing the connection of this upcoming movie with the other Spy universe thrillers.

How did you like that trailer of the movie Tiger 3? Do let us know in the comments section below.

