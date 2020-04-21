Tiger Shroff is all praises to the stuntmen in action films, calls them the real heroes. Check it out!

MUMBAI: The worlds youngest action star Tiger Shroff has made a niche for himself in the film industry with his high octane action films like the Baaghi franchise, Heropanti and WAR.

Tiger’s most recent release, Baaghi 3 was the biggest opener of 2020 and saw Tiger take action to the next level. Needless to say, the actors skills as an action hero increase with every movie.

Earlier today, Tiger shared BTS footage from the sets of Baaghi showing him engaging in fights with stuntmen. The actor shared the post to appreciate stuntmen all over the world who are a part of action films calling them real heroes.

Tiger shared the post on Instagram with the caption,

“Highest respect to all the fighters and stuntmen who work in action films all over the world as an action hero if there’s one thing i’ve learned, is that the guys reacting to my hits and/or taking them are the real heroes. #baaghi #bts #throwback”