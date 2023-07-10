Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani Set the Stage on Fire as They Celebrate the Release of 'Ganapath' with Fans in Epic Style!

Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's big-scale action entertainer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, headlined by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, has finally been released on the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film opened with positive word of mouth from the audiences, and they are loving the pair of lead actors, the action sequences, and the emotional moments. Following the film's release in cinemas, Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated the grand release of Ganapath with the fans and the audiences went crazy by seeing their favorite stars live at Navaratri Mahotsava, Mira Road.

On their visit to the garba pandal, Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani interacted with the fans and the audiences. The madness of the masses went to a new level after catching a glimpse of both the action superstar, Tiger Shroff and the producer, Jackky Bhagnani at the event.

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl has released on Friday worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

