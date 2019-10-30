News

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff will be inaugurating their second MMA accredited gym in Bareilly soon! 

By TellychakkarTeam
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff has been booming at the box office with his recent movie WAR performing extremely well at the box office and even becoming the top-grossing movie of 2019. In December 2018, the super duo siblings Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff launched their first MMA in Mumbai which was loved by everyone. 

Now, taking the franchise ahead, Tiger Shroff is all set to inaugurate his second MMA gym in Bareilly. The gym will be a good opportunity for the people of Bareilly as the actor is a fitness icon to many across the nation. Tiger Shroff, along with Krishna Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez will be travelling to Bareilly for the inauguration of the gym.

Moreover, MMA Matrix will provide from high-tech machines to all the self-defence activities. Tiger Shroff is undeniably one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Since Tiger took to mixed martial arts at the age of five, sister Krishna Shroff admits she too was driven towards the sport.

While Tiger Shroff has showcased his power-packed action avatar in various films, Krishna Shroff's fitness regime has been grabbing the attention of fans across all social media platforms.

Giving testimony of passion and dedication, avid practitioners of martial arts, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff's Matrix fight night and fitness centre provides a brand new impetus to MMA in India.

