News

Tiger Shroff Baagi 3 is a remake of Tamil hit movie Vettai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: The shoot of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 is underway. The action-thriller, directed by Ahmed Khan, also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Reportedly, the film is an official remake of 2012 Tamil hit Vettai.

The story of the movie revolves around two brothers, one sensitive and the other violent, who try to avenge their father’s death.  As per media reports, the roles will be played by Tiger and Riteish in the Hindi version, and the air hostess role will be essayed by Shraddha.

This is not the first time the Baaghi franchise has adapted a Southern title. Ahmed’s Baaghi 2, which was released in 2018 and was fronted by Tiger and Disha Patani, was remade from Telugu-language mystery-thriller Kshanam. Baaghi 3 is set for release on March 6th, 2020. The first schedule was wrapped up in Mumbai last week.

Tags > Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3, Riteish Deshmukh, Baaghi 2, Tiger, Disha Patani,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

past seven days