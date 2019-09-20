Tiger Shroff Baagi 3 is a remake of Tamil hit movie Vettai

MUMBAI: The shoot of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 is underway. The action-thriller, directed by Ahmed Khan, also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Reportedly, the film is an official remake of 2012 Tamil hit Vettai.

The story of the movie revolves around two brothers, one sensitive and the other violent, who try to avenge their father’s death. As per media reports, the roles will be played by Tiger and Riteish in the Hindi version, and the air hostess role will be essayed by Shraddha.

This is not the first time the Baaghi franchise has adapted a Southern title. Ahmed’s Baaghi 2, which was released in 2018 and was fronted by Tiger and Disha Patani, was remade from Telugu-language mystery-thriller Kshanam. Baaghi 3 is set for release on March 6th, 2020. The first schedule was wrapped up in Mumbai last week.